Easy Actions To A Beautiful New You

Ready to make beauty work for you? Great, time to get started! Wait, how do you do that, how do you get started? Never fear, here are some beauty tips! This collection of advice should provide you with just the right amount of knowledge and inspiration to create your own beauty regimen.

Prior to putting on your makeup, utilize a light moisturizer. Not only do moisturizers help the health of your skin, they assist your makeup in having an even distribution and application. It will prevent your makeup from looking blotchy. When you use moisturizer, your makeup will last longer, in addition to making your face look fresh.

Wash your face before going to sleep. This will remove all the impurities and dirt from the day. Use a makeup remover first, to remove your makeup, then use a face wash. If you don't cleanse your face before bed, your pores can get clogged and cause pimples or spots.

Put on some moisturizer before your makeup. Moisturizers condition your skin and help protect it, but they are also helpful in getting makeup to spread evenly. When you use moisturizer, your makeup will definitely not be as blotchy. Your makeup will last longer and your face will look fresh too.

Make sure your foundation matches. Before buying a new foundation, you should test it on the inside of your wrist. This skin is comparable to the skin on your face and will give you a good example of what this makeup will look like on your face and how it feels.

To promote healthier skin, try using a soft, dry brush on your skin before taking a shower, which stimulates oil glands and helps keep your skin moisturized. Brush circularly, starting at the feet and ending with your face; then, take a warm shower and use a gentle cleanser.

Most women would be surprised to know that the average female devotes more than 60 hours of her life to the ordeal of shaving and waxing. Laser hair removal, while somewhat costly, will save you a great deal of time and nicks on your legs, underarm, face, and bikini area.

For those days when you have skimped on sleep the previous night and it shows in your eyes, skip lining or applying mascara to your lower lash line. Put the focus on your lids and upper lashes, and you are less likely to accentuate dark circles, making you look even more tired.

Honey is a great addition to your beauty regimen. It has many benefits when applied topically and eaten. You can add honey to your topical skin routine, by mixing it with sugar, to exfoliate skin. You will retain more moisture in your skin if you add a bit of honey to your regular moisturizer. Honey added to shampoo makes hair soft and silky.

Avoid commercial "body butters" that contain chemicals, dyes and additives. All natural walnut oil or peanut oil make wonderful all-over body moisturizers. They are very inexpensive and are scent free. If you want scent, you can add the essential oil of your choice. After your bath, slather walnut or peanut oil on lavishly. Wrap up in an old terry-cloth robe and curl up with a good book or a movie while your moisture treatment soaks in.

Remember that excess sun exposure is not only bad for your skin, it is also bad for your hair. As a result of sun exposure hair may become dry, brittle, fragile and discolored. Sun exposure can tear protein bonds in your hair and make your hair permanently weaker. So, if you are going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, remember to wear a hat.

Use Vaseline on the outer edges of your eyes to make a shield. This will act as a waterproof barrier and will keep your makeup on around your eyes. This is especially good to use if you find your eyes are watery because of wind or any other factor.

Keep the back of your head top priority when styling your hair. This area is harder to style and if you're tired once you get around to that area it can ruin your whole look.

Beauty is a combination of things that will make someone more desirable. When you apply the tips laid out here, you can bring everything together that makes you look beautiful. Your whole being - mind and body - goes into being beautiful.