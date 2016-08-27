Questions About Jewelry? Try These Tips!

Whether it is an old heirloom necklace from your grandmother or a 6-carat diamond engagement ring, everyone has a piece of jewelry that is near and dear to their heart. This article provides many helpful tips on keeping your jewelry looking snazzy and beautiful for many years to come.

When jewelry shopping, you need to be prepared to carefully look, and inspect anything that you may want to buy. You need to get a loupe. This is a small pocket-sized magnifier that can show you what kind of quality you will be getting. It magnifies the jewelry so that you can inspect it to see if you are getting something of bad quality or good quality.

Jewelry is often very difficult to purchase for a friend or loved one because there are as many different styles and types of jewelry as there are people to wear it. Bracelets are a great solution for many and are available in a huge variety of styles made for the fanciest of occasions to casual every-day wear. Plain silver and gold bangles are a staple for most women, but charm or sliding-bead style bracelets offer the buyer and the wearer the ability to completely customize the bracelet, as well as give the presenter a whole host of additional gifts to give in the future with the purchase of more charms or beads.

Attending yard-sales is a great way to build up a collection of jewelry. Many people sell old costume jewelry for practically pennies. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on broken pieces that can be repaired or made into new jewelry later. Many new beautiful pieces of jewelry can be born of old broken pieces. Use yard-sales to build up your collection.

If you are wanting to collect costume jewelry, you should ensure you are aware of its condition. Even though it is not as expensive as its precious counterpart, costume jewelry represents a significant investment, one that can be lost if the pieces are allowed to get worn and broken. A piece that is in excellent condition will increase in value.

Clean your turquoise jewelry with warm water and a soft toothbrush. Never use chemicals on turquoise, as it is very susceptible to damage. Simply lightly scrubbing it and drying it with a soft dry cloth can keep your turquoise clean and undamaged, allowing it to last much longer than if you were to use any solutions.

If you own hemp jewelry, never wear it in the shower or while swimming. Exposure to water will greatly reduce the lifespan of your hemp pieces. Always remove your jewelry prior to water related activities, and avoid wearing it on very humid days as well. This will keep your special pieces looking great for a long time.

If you are purchasing jewelry online, investigate how much experience the seller has in the industry. Pay particular attention to how many years they have been making the items. Look to see that their web site includes a comprehensive description of what they do and search for any reviews or testimonials from clients.

Before you purchase a diamond ring, necklace or bracelet, shop around and compare your options. Every diamond varies and has individual flaws. Some flaws may not seem that critical to you when you see the diamond in person. Depending on the number and types of flaws in a diamond, jewelers may be somewhat flexible in pricing the piece. While shopping, first determine your budget and then locate the best diamond you can find that fits in that price range.

When you are wearing pearls you have to make sure not to expose them to any harsh hair sprays, perfumes, or other chemicals. They tend to lose their luster very fast if they are exposed to these chemicals because the nacre (skin) of the pearl will start to peel off.

Jewelry is a way that we emphasize our uniqueness and our individuality. Picking out a piece of jewelry, should be something that reflects who we are, through sparkle and shine. Don't be rushed into a decision, especially when picking something that you will wear for a long time, such as a wedding band. Take your time and shop around for the one thing that just screams, you.

Nephrite is a popular stone used for jewelry. It is very tough and durable, and comes in a wide variety of colors, the most popular of which is a deep opaque green. It is frequently carved into ornate shapes and used as a pendant in a necklace or as insets in other jewelry.

If your jewelry is causing skin irritation, there are certain steps you can take to minimize it. You can use a small amount of powder on the skin in the area the jewelry will be touching. This helps absorb moisture, which will then lessen the chances of allergies or irritation.

The advice that we have provided in this article will work. It's easy to forget though, so why not make a few notes on the suject? Or you could make a folder for all of your jewelry-related information. You can have a nice collection of quality jewelry if you follow sensible guidelines.