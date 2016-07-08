Have A Look At Some Of These Fashion Tips!

Fashion and style allow you time to focus on your individuality. While it can be very rewarding and exciting, people often don't know what to do about fashion. Keep reading to learn great fashion advice.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

Don't be afraid to top off your look with an awesome hat. In days gone by, it was commonplace for women and men to wear hats on a daily basis. What was once the height of fashion has, unfortunately, fallen to the wayside in modern times. Be adventurous, and finish off your look with an ultra-cool fedora or a pretty sun hat.

A good fashion tip is to learn how to develop your own sense of style. You don't want to just mimic somebody else and copy their style. Think of what's important to you such as comfort or flair, and then slowly build on that so that your fashion sense is unique to you.

A great fashion tip is to start shopping at thrift stores for some of your clothing. You can often find really unique clothing at thrift stores and you don't have to pay an arm and a leg either like you would if you bought new clothes at some big department store.

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

On days when you aren't feeling your best, a nice, big pair of stylish sunglasses can be your best friend. If you did not get enough sleep, the night before or are ill, a pair of sunglasses will cover your sickly-looking eyes and add mystery and added style to your ensemble.

If you carry a few extra pounds, then avoid wearing clothes with horizontal stripes. This pattern emphasize the width of your body, so it will make you seem even wider. Instead, choose a pattern with a vertical, linear pattern, which emphasizes on your height of your body and plays down on the width.

When purchasing jeans, go for timeless looks. For example, classic straight leg or boot cut jeans never go out of style. Opt for either of these styles in either a dark denim or slightly faded to remain in style throughout the years. By opting for these styles, you will always be in style no matter the current fashion.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

Every woman should have a few essentials in their closet. Remember to try and keep a pair of hemmed jeans to use for heels, hemmed sneakers, and at least two dress slack pairs. On top of that, no woman should be without a black cocktail dress.

When shopping for vintage clothing, don't make assumptions based on the size on the tag. A size 8 in the 1950s fits differently than a modern size 8, so save yourself some disappointments by always trying items on before buying them. Once you get a feel for how sizes have changed through the decades, you will have a better idea of what to look for.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

The upcoming trend is for quilted fabrics. Quilted fabrics are available in just about every kind of garment, from tops and skirts to blazers and jackets. Be careful to avoid a size that is too large because quilted fabric can add the appearance of extra weight.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

If you are wearing all black or all white, that can sometimes make you look too simple and dressed down. To brighten up plain, solid colors you can try wearing shoes and accessories that are in sparkly and bright. Do not go overboard or you can make the whole look seem cheap.

Use the tips in this article to streamline your wardrobe and where what looks best on you. Even if you haven't paid attention before, you'll find out that when you look good, you feel great. Fine tune your fashion sense and you will look fabulous anywhere you happen to go.